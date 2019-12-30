Life in the Red: Former Husker DC Diaco returning to Big Ten West as Purdue DC, per reports

Next time Nebraska plays a regular-season game at Memorial Stadium, Bob Diaco will be back in the building.

The former Husker defensive coordinator is set to be Purdue's defensive coordinator in 2020, per multiple reports Monday afternoon.

Diaco, of course, had a short, tumultuous tenure in Lincoln as Nebraska's defensive coordinator in 2017, Mike Riley's final season as head coach.

Diaco was first hired by Riley in January 2017 after a three-year stint as UConn's head coach, but the system that led to a top-ranked defense previously at Notre Dame did not translate well at Nebraska. The Huskers tried to play a 3-4 system for the first time, and Diaco had no real connections to the staff, especially after secondary coach Bob Elliott passed away in the summer.

The results were not pretty on the field as Nebraska surrendered 36.4 points per game and 5.6 yards per rushing attempt and a Big Ten-worst 436.2 yards per game. The Huskers gave up 54 or more points in each of their final three games and 50-plus four times overall on the season before Riley, Diaco and the rest of the coaching staff was fired after the season.