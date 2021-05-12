Life in the Red: Check out the Huskers' top pro agility results, including a record-holder

Wyatt Liewer had the record tied.

Then Deontai Williams broke it.

That's the way head coach Scott Frost described the post-spring testing in the pro-agility drill.

Now we've got the numbers to go along with it.

Liewer, the walk-on wide receiver from O'Neill, finished the pro agility drill in 3.77 seconds, which would have tied the previous school record had Williams, the sixth-year safety, not popped a 3.75-second mark.

"We worked it in strength and conditioning throughout the winter and I felt like I was pretty fast during that," Liewer said earlier this spring. "I didn't know I'd tie the school record, though, so that was a pretty cool deal and I was proud of that."

The pro agility drill tests lateral agility. The player starts in the middle and runs five yards to one side, 10 to the other and five back through the middle.

The Huskers are rolling out their performance and strength index testing top performers for the first time in years this week, and the pro agility marks cover a wide swath of the roster. Not surprisingly, it features mostly guys on the lighter weight end of the spectrum.