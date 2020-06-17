Life in the Red: Barron Miles Jr., son of former Husker DB, set to walk on at NU

A familiar name is set to join the Nebraska football program.
Barron Miles, Jr., the son of former Nebraska defensive back Barron Miles, is joining the Cornhuskers as a walk-on this fall, the elder confirmed to the Journal Star.
Miles, Jr. plays his high school ball at Chandler High in Chandler, Arizona and is listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds.
The legacy continues @B2MILES14 pic.twitter.com/jZXTDpX7Mw— Barron Miles (@barronmiles09) June 16, 2020
His dad, of course, was one of the best defensive backs in NU history, a two-time First-Team All-Big 8 selection in 1993 and 1994. As a senior, Miles had five interceptions and 13 break-ups to go along with four blocked kicks.
Miles is now the defensive backs coach of the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes. He also played more than a decade in the CFL.
