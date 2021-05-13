Life in the Red: A walk-on DB keeps showing up in the Huskers' spring testing numbers

Phalen Sanford ended the spring on a high note, earning a ton of snaps in the Red-White Spring Game at cornerback on the White Team defense.
Turns out, he had a pretty good performance index testing output before spring ball ever got going, too.
Sanford, a Benkelman native and former Dundy County-Stratton standout, led all Huskers in the 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash, according to data Nebraska released on Thursday afternoon, covering the first quarter of the run in 1.51 seconds.
Sanford started with what was essentially the No. 2 defense during the spring game opposite Braxton Clark, in part because Nadab Joseph missed the game due to an unspecified injury.
The 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore was a football and track standout at Dundee County-Stratton in high school, winning six total state championships in five different events.
The defensive backs dominated this one for the Huskers, occupying the top four spots before fleet-footed freshman quarterback Logan Smothers checked in fifth.
Here's the top 10 in the 10-yard split.
1. CB Phalen Sanford (200 pounds): 1.51 seconds
2. S Noa Pola-Gates (175 pounds): 1.56 seconds
T-3. CB Cam Taylor-Britt (198 pounds): 1.57 seconds
T-3. S Deontai Williams (203 pounds): 1.57 seconds
5. QB Logan Smothers (195 pounds): 1.58 seconds
T-6. ILB Luke Reimer (224 pounds): 1.59 seconds
T-6. RB Marvin Scott (207 pounds): 1.59 seconds
T-6. ILB Grant Tagge (200 pounds): 1.59 seconds
T-6. WR Oliver Martin (200 pounds): 1.59 seconds
10. OLB JoJo Domann (237 1/2 pounds): 1.60 seconds
