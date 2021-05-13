 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red: A walk-on DB keeps showing up in the Huskers' spring testing numbers
0 comments

Life in the Red: A walk-on DB keeps showing up in the Huskers' spring testing numbers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red-White Spring Game 5.1

The Red team's Gabe Ervin (22) runs the ball while being pursued by White team's Phalen Sanford in the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Phalen Sanford ended the spring on a high note, earning a ton of snaps in the Red-White Spring Game at cornerback on the White Team defense. 

Turns out, he had a pretty good performance index testing output before spring ball ever got going, too. 

Sanford, a Benkelman native and former Dundy County-Stratton standout, led all Huskers in the 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash, according to data Nebraska released on Thursday afternoon, covering the first quarter of the run in 1.51 seconds. 

Sanford started with what was essentially the No. 2 defense during the spring game opposite Braxton Clark, in part because Nadab Joseph missed the game due to an unspecified injury. 

The 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore was a football and track standout at Dundee County-Stratton in high school, winning six total state championships in five different events. 

The defensive backs dominated this one for the Huskers, occupying the top four spots before fleet-footed freshman quarterback Logan Smothers checked in fifth. 

Here's the top 10 in the 10-yard split. 

1. CB Phalen Sanford (200 pounds): 1.51 seconds

2. S Noa Pola-Gates (175 pounds): 1.56 seconds 

T-3. CB Cam Taylor-Britt (198 pounds): 1.57 seconds 

T-3. S Deontai Williams (203 pounds): 1.57 seconds 

5. QB Logan Smothers (195 pounds): 1.58 seconds 

T-6. ILB Luke Reimer (224 pounds): 1.59 seconds 

T-6. RB Marvin Scott (207 pounds): 1.59 seconds 

T-6. ILB Grant Tagge (200 pounds): 1.59 seconds 

T-6. WR Oliver Martin (200 pounds): 1.59 seconds 

10. OLB JoJo Domann (237 1/2 pounds): 1.60 seconds 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News