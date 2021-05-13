Life in the Red: A walk-on DB keeps showing up in the Huskers' spring testing numbers

Phalen Sanford ended the spring on a high note, earning a ton of snaps in the Red-White Spring Game at cornerback on the White Team defense.

Turns out, he had a pretty good performance index testing output before spring ball ever got going, too.

Sanford, a Benkelman native and former Dundy County-Stratton standout, led all Huskers in the 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash, according to data Nebraska released on Thursday afternoon, covering the first quarter of the run in 1.51 seconds.

Sanford started with what was essentially the No. 2 defense during the spring game opposite Braxton Clark, in part because Nadab Joseph missed the game due to an unspecified injury.

The 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore was a football and track standout at Dundee County-Stratton in high school, winning six total state championships in five different events.

The defensive backs dominated this one for the Huskers, occupying the top four spots before fleet-footed freshman quarterback Logan Smothers checked in fifth.

Here's the top 10 in the 10-yard split.

1. CB Phalen Sanford (200 pounds): 1.51 seconds

2. S Noa Pola-Gates (175 pounds): 1.56 seconds