Life in the Red: A look at what it's like trying to feed hundreds of Husker athletes curbside

“There are some athletes that are always conscious on their body mass, so we actually have less or more meals for different individual when they drive through,” Ellis said. “We’re in a constant state of communication when they pull up if they’re doing fine or if things are accumulating and they don’t need as much and that allows us to dial it in.

“But I would tell you, we still see our athletes running around the stadium for a jog and we’re still a very healthy, pretty safe state right now. Certainly Lincoln is just starting to feel the effects of this. We’ve just simply asked our athletes not to congregate. Going outside for a walk or a jog is not really a bad thing right now, but they do not have their normal resources available to them in terms of working out on their apparatus if you’re a gymnast or lifting weights if you’re a football player.”

Ellis said the school’s had a consistent food supply so far, but that they’ve also taken proactive steps in protecting against a shortage.