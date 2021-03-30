Life in the Red: A couple of young DLs to watch, including one who pushes 'ridiculous' weight

Damion Daniels knows his way around the Nebraska football weight room.

The junior defensive tackle didn’t take part in the program’s recent index testing at the end of winter conditioning due to a minor muscle pull, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that Daniels is a strong guy.

Just watch the 6-foot-2, 330-pounder move an opposing offensive lineman — something he did more often in 2020 — or the way a running back tends to stop quickly when he runs into Daniels.

So it's worth noting the redshirt junior’s answer Monday when asked which of the young players in Tony Tuioti’s defensive line room have impressed him.

Two jumped to mind quickly: 2020 freshman Nash Hutmacher and January midyear enrollee Ru’Quan Buckley.

“Nash is one of the strongest people, probably, in the program right now,” Daniels said. “Watching him move the weight, it’s ridiculous. He’s moving way better than when before he first got here. Just looking at how far he’s come since he’s been here, that’s pretty big.”