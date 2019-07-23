Blaise Gunnerson hasn't played in a high school football game since his sophomore season, but the rising senior is still enjoying a summer full of recognition.
The outside linebacker from Carroll, Iowa, of course, verbally committed to Nebraska earlier this month. He was invited to January's All-American Bowl and accepted, meaning he'll get a week among some of the best high school competition in the country.
Then this week he was put squarely among that level of competition by 247Sports, which vaulted him up in its 2020 rankings all the way to the No. 128 player overall in the country.
Gunnerson had previously been a three-star prospect. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder is now ranked the No. 16 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 3 player out of Iowa.
Gunnerson missed his whole junior year because of a hip injury, but Nebraska (as well as a couple of other schools like Iowa State) recruited him hard for more than a year anyway.
Gunnerson is now the second-highest rated recruit in the Huskers' eight-man 2020 class per 247Sports, following offensive tackle Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas). Corcoran checks in at No. 40 overall in the nation and the No. 3 tackle.
Wide receiver Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) and defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) are also considered four-star prospects by 247Sports.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|LB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|200
|Athens, Alabama
|****