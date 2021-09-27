 Skip to main content
Kickoff time, TV for Huskers' Oct. 9 home game vs. Michigan set
Kickoff time, TV for Huskers' Oct. 9 home game vs. Michigan set

Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

The Nebraska football team emerges from the Tunnel Walk to take on Fordham on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The Nebraska football team will play under the lights three weeks in a row. 

The Huskers will host Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Nebraska has its second consecutive evening kickoff this weekend at home against Northwestern. It's homecoming week for the Huskers, and they have a 6:30 p.m. start on BTN after a 6 p.m. FS1 game against Michigan State on the road last week. 

The only other game with a known kickoff time currently is a 12:30 p.m. BTN game on Black Friday at home against Iowa. 

Games that remain TBD: Oct. 16 at Minnesota, Oct. 30 vs. Purdue, Nov. 6 vs. Penn State and Nov. 20 at Wisconsin. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

NFL Recap: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

