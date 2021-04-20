 Skip to main content
Huskers' Red-White Spring Game set for BTN telecast; nearly 30,000 tickets sold so far
Huskers' Red-White Spring Game set for BTN telecast; nearly 30,000 tickets sold so far

Fans pack Memorial Stadium during the Red-White Spring Game in April 2019. The attendance figure for the game was 85,946.

Nebraska will welcome thousands of fans to Memorial Stadium for next weekend's Red-White Spring Game. 

No worries if you can't make it, though. The game once again is going to be on television. The school announced Tuesday afternoon that NU's annual spring scrimmage is set for a 1 p.m. start and broadcast on Big Ten Network. 

The school also said that ticket sales for the scrimmage are approaching the 30,000 mark as of Tuesday morning, meaning there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 12,000-14,000 tickets remaining. The capacity cap at Memorial Stadium remains at 50%. 

Nebraska is allowing fans to buy up to 10 tickets at a time now, up from the maximum of four put in place when tickets first went on sale at the beginning of the month. 

Tickets are $10 each and Nebraska is encouraging fans to purchase them ahead of time. Day-of ticket sales at Memorial Stadium will be $15 for general tickets and $25 for club level. 

Nebraska had fans back in the stadium for the first time since 2019 on Saturday for an open spring practice and drew about 3,200 attendants. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

