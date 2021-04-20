Huskers' Red-White Spring Game set for BTN telecast; nearly 30,000 tickets sold so far

Nebraska will welcome thousands of fans to Memorial Stadium for next weekend's Red-White Spring Game.

No worries if you can't make it, though. The game once again is going to be on television. The school announced Tuesday afternoon that NU's annual spring scrimmage is set for a 1 p.m. start and broadcast on Big Ten Network.

The school also said that ticket sales for the scrimmage are approaching the 30,000 mark as of Tuesday morning, meaning there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 12,000-14,000 tickets remaining. The capacity cap at Memorial Stadium remains at 50%.

Nebraska is allowing fans to buy up to 10 tickets at a time now, up from the maximum of four put in place when tickets first went on sale at the beginning of the month.

Tickets are $10 each and Nebraska is encouraging fans to purchase them ahead of time. Day-of ticket sales at Memorial Stadium will be $15 for general tickets and $25 for club level.

Nebraska had fans back in the stadium for the first time since 2019 on Saturday for an open spring practice and drew about 3,200 attendants.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

