Huskers picked fourth in Big Ten West by media in preseason poll

Last year, Nebraska carried a considerable amount of buzz through the summer.
This year, Big Ten reporters are taking a more cautious approach.
The league's unofficial preseason media poll, conducted by Cleveland.com, pegged the Cornhuskers fourth in the Big Ten West on Friday morning, marking a stark contrast from last year when NU was picked as the division favorite.
Ohio State is the clear favorite in the East -- the Buckeyes picked up 33 of 34 first-place votes -- while Wisconsin (19) edged Minnesota (14) as the preseason favorite in the West.
All but one of the 34 voters picked OSU to ultimately win the division.
The voting panel also named OSU quarterback Justin Fields the preseason player of the year followed by Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was named the preseason defensive player of the year in a unanimous, followed in the voting by Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade and Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis.
Here's the order for the divisions, with first-place votes in parentheses.
West
1. Wisconsin (19)
2. Minnesota (14)
3. Iowa
4. Nebraska
5. Purdue
6. Northwestern (1)
7. Illinois
East
1. Ohio State (33)
2. Penn State (1)
3. Michigan
4. Indiana
5. Michigan State
6. Maryland
7. Rutgers.
