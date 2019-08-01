Several major publications this summer placed Nebraska squarely within their preseason top 25 rankings.
The country's football coaches are only slightly lower on the Cornhuskers' prospects for the coming fall.
NU checked in as the first team outside the preseason Amway coaches poll, compiled by USA Today.
The Huskers came up nine points short of Big Ten West foe Northwestern for the final spot in the top 25.
The Big Ten is well represented overall with Ohio State at No. 5, Michigan at No. 7, Penn State at No. 14, Wisconsin at No. 17, Iowa at No. 19, Michigan State at No. 20 and the Wildcats rounding out the rankings.
Nebraska hasn't cracked a preseason coaches top 25 since 2014.
The coaches poll is voted on by 65 FBS coaches.
The Associated Press preseason poll is due out Aug. 19.
|Rank
|Team (First-place votes)
|1
|Clemson (59)
|2
|Alabama (6)
|3
|Georgia
|4
|Oklahoma
|5
|Ohio State
|6
|LSU
|7
|Michigan
|8
|Florida
|9
|Notre Dame
|10
|Texas
|11
|Texas A&M
|12
|Washington
|13
|Oregon
|14
|Penn State
|15
|Utah
|16
|Auburn
|17
|Wisconsin
|17
|UCF
|19
|Iowa
|20
|Michigan State
|21
|Washington State
|22
|Syracuse
|23
|Stanford
|24
|Iowa State
|25
|Northwestern