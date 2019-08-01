{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost celebrates a 9-6 win over Michigan State with Ron Brown at Memorial Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Several major publications this summer placed Nebraska squarely within their preseason top 25 rankings. 

The country's football coaches are only slightly lower on the Cornhuskers' prospects for the coming fall. 

NU checked in as the first team outside the preseason Amway coaches poll, compiled by USA Today.

The Huskers came up nine points short of Big Ten West foe Northwestern for the final spot in the top 25. 

The Big Ten is well represented overall with Ohio State at No. 5, Michigan at No. 7, Penn State at No. 14, Wisconsin at No. 17, Iowa at No. 19, Michigan State at No. 20 and the Wildcats rounding out the rankings. 

Nebraska hasn't cracked a preseason coaches top 25 since 2014. 

The coaches poll is voted on by 65 FBS coaches. 

The Associated Press preseason poll is due out Aug. 19. 

Rank Team (First-place votes)
1 Clemson (59)
2 Alabama (6)
3 Georgia
4 Oklahoma
5 Ohio State
6 LSU
7 Michigan
8 Florida
9 Notre Dame
10 Texas
11 Texas A&M
12 Washington
13 Oregon
14 Penn State
15 Utah
16 Auburn
17 Wisconsin
17 UCF
19 Iowa
20 Michigan State
21 Washington State
22 Syracuse
23 Stanford
24 Iowa State
25 Northwestern

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

