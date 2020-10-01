 Skip to main content
Huskers in the NFL: Bucs LB Lavonte David earns NFC honor; DB Lamar Jackson promoted
Huskers in the NFL: Bucs LB Lavonte David earns NFC honor; DB Lamar Jackson promoted

Buccaneers Saints Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts between plays in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans Oct. 6.

 Bill Feig, Associated Press file photo

Thursday marked a good day for former Nebraska football players in the NFL. 

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David was named the NFC Player of the Month for September in recognition of his fast start.

In three games, David racked up 24 tackles (two for loss), one interception, one forced fumble and one recovery. 

The former Husker leads the NFL in fumble recoveries (15) since he first debuted in the league in 2012 after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Nebraska. 

Rookie defensive back Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, was promoted from the New York Jets practice squad to the active roster on Thursday afternoon. The Jets play Denver on Thursday night, which could mark Jackson's first time in uniform for an NFL game in his young career. 

Jackson was an undrafted free agent signing this spring after a solid senior season with the Huskers in 2019. 

Every Husker taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

