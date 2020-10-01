Huskers in the NFL: Bucs LB Lavonte David earns NFC honor; DB Lamar Jackson promoted

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts between plays in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans Oct. 6.
Bill Feig, Associated Press file photo
Thursday marked a good day for former Nebraska football players in the NFL.
Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David was named the NFC Player of the Month for September in recognition of his fast start.
In three games, David racked up 24 tackles (two for loss), one interception, one forced fumble and one recovery.
The former Husker leads the NFL in fumble recoveries (15) since he first debuted in the league in 2012 after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Nebraska.
Rookie defensive back Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, was promoted from the New York Jets practice squad to the active roster on Thursday afternoon. The Jets play Denver on Thursday night, which could mark Jackson's first time in uniform for an NFL game in his young career.
Jackson was an undrafted free agent signing this spring after a solid senior season with the Huskers in 2019.
Every Husker taken in the first round of the NFL Draft
Prince Amukamara, 2011
Former Nebraska cornerback Prince Amukamara poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the 19th overall pick by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Associated Press file photo
Ndamukong Suh, 2010
Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh responds to questions during a news conference after he was selected as the second overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2010.
Associated Press file photo
Adam Carriker, 2007
Nebraska's Adam Carriker pulls down Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel during a 2006 contest at Memorial Stadium. Carriker was selected by the St. Louis Rams with the 13th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.
Journal Star file photo
Fabian Washington, 2005
Nebraska cornerback Fabian Washington was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 23 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
Journal Star file photo
Grant Wistrom, 1998
Nebraska's Grant Wistrom was one of the most feared defenders in school history. The defensive end was selected by the St. Louis Rams with the No. 6 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Jason Peter, 1998
Jason Peter (55) celebrates a tackle against Central Florida in 1997. Peter was selected No. 14 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 1998 NFL Draft.
Journal Star file photo
Michael Booker, 1997
Safety Michael Booker was a standout on NU's national championship teams. He was picked No. 11 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1997 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Lawrence Phillips, 1996
The St. Loius Rams selected Husker running back Lawrence Phillips with sixth overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.
Associated Press file photo
Trev Alberts, 1995
Nebraska outside linebacker Trev Alberts (34) gets ready to sack Middle Tennessee State quarterback Kelly Holcomb during a game in 1992. Alberts was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts drafted him.
Julie Koch
Johnny Mitchell, 1992
Johnny Mitchell (86) was a big target for Husker quarterbacks. The New York Jets selected the tight end with the No. 15 overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Bruce Pickens, 1991
Nebraska's Bruce Pickens was taken at No. 3 in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. It didn't take long for his NU teammate Mike Croel to hear his name called in the '91 draft ...
Julie Koch
Mike Croel, 1991
Husker linebacker Mike Croel was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft.
Broderick Thomas, 1989
Broderick Thomas (right) was a freakishly athletic outside linebacker. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected at No. 6 in the 1989 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Neil Smith, 1988
NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle stands with Nebraska defensive end Neil Smith (left) and Auburn's Aundray Bruce at the 1988 NFL Draft. Bruce, the No. 1 pick, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, and Smith, the No. 2 pick, by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Associated Press file photo
Danny Noonan, 1987
Lincoln Northeast graduate Danny Noonan used his strength to dominate on the D-line. The unanimous All-American in 1986 was selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 in the 1987 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Irving Fryar, 1984
NU wide receiver Irving Fryar was the top overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft. He was selected by the New England Patriots.
Associated Press file photo
Dean Steinkuhler, 1984
Dan Steinkuhler (71) was a offensive line stalwart for "The Scoring Explosion." He was the No. 2 overall pick, behind teammate Irving Fryar, in the 1984 NFL Draft, selected by the Houston Oilers.
Julie Koch
Mike Rozier, 1983
The most-decorated Husker running back in history, Mike Rozier won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in 1983. He rushed for an NU-record 2,148 yards and 29 touchdowns that season.
Julie Koch
Dave Rimington, 1983
Nebraska center Dave Rimington picks up the 13th annual Lombardi Award for the outstanding college lineman of 1982. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 25 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft.
Associated Press file photo
Jimmy Williams, 1982
Linebacker Jimmy Williams celebrates his sack of Penn State quarterback Jeff Hostetler in 1981. The Detroit Lions drafted Williams with the No. 15 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Junior Miller, 1980
Tight end Junior Miller (89) catches a 14-yard pass from Jeff Quinn in the 1979 Cotton Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons selected Miller with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
George Andrews, 1979
Linebacker George Andrews was a first-team All-American and also an Academic All-American in 1978. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 19 overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Kelvin Clark, 1979
Offensive tackle Kelvin Clark (73) was a consensus All-American in 1978. He was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 22 overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Tom Ruud, 1975
Tom Ruud (far left) was one of the captains on the Huskers' 1974 Sugar Bowl team. The Buffalo Bills selected Ruud with the No. 19 pick in the 1975 NFL Draft.
Associated Press file photo
John Dutton, 1974
At 6-foot-7, John Dutton made his presence felt on the defensive line. He was a consensus All-American in 1973. The Baltimore Colts selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Johnny Rodgers, 1973
Johnny Rodgers won a Heisman Trophy and then was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 25 pick in the 1973 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Jerry Tagge, 1972
Husker quarterback Jerry Tagge crosses the goal line for the game-winning touchdown in the 1971 Orange Bowl. Tagge was one of three Huskers selected in the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft. The Green Bay Packers took him with the No. 11 overall pick.
LJS file photo
Jeff Kinney, 1972
Jeff Kinney didn't always put up the gaudy rushing numbers other famous Husker running backs have, but the All-American on and off the field led NU past Oklahoma in the Game of the Century and to the national championship in 1971. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 23 overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Larry Jacobson, 1972
Larry Jacobson was know for his athletic ability. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder became NU's first major award winner, earning the Outland Trophy. The New York Giants selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft.
Julie Koch
Bob Brown, 1964
Hall of Famers Don Maynard (from left), ex-Husker offensive lineman Bob Brown, Joe Namath, and Rayfield Wright wait for a group photo before a private event in advance of the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame fan fest in 2014. Brown was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Associated Press file photo
Lloyd Voss, 1964
Lloyd Voss, then with the Pittsburgh Steelers, tries to return an interception during a 1967 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Voss, a former Husker defensive tackle, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft, selected by the Green Bay Packers.
Associated Press file photo
Sam Francis, 1937
Nebraska fullback/halfback Sam Francis was the top overall pick in the 1937 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nebraska Athletics
Lloyd Cardwell, 1937
Nebraska halfback and end Lloyd Cardwell was selected at No. 7 overall in the 1937 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
Journal Star archives
Les McDonald
Nebraska end Les McDonald was the No. 8 pick in the 1937 NFL Draft. The Grand Island native was selected by the Chicago Bears.
Journal Star archives
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!