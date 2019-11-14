Nebraska added again to its growing walk-on class on Thursday morning with the addition of a linebacker from Wymore.
Braden Klover, at 6-foot-2, 210-pounder at Southern High, announced his intentions to walk on with the Husker football program via Twitter.
Klover is a two-way player in eight-man football, starring both at running back and linebacker. He told the Journal Star earlier this fall that he dropped 15 pounds heading into his senior year in an effort to play faster. He said he squats 420 pounds and runs sub-4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
You have free articles remaining.
According to MaxPreps, Klover rushed for 1,104 (7.4 per carry) yards and 17 touchdowns in nine games, caught 10 passes for 66 and a score and logged team-highs in tackles (54), tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (three).
Klover is the 11th known walk-on commit for the Huskers in 2020.
2020 Class
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Matthias Algarin
|ATH
|Pierz, Minnesota
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora
|Baylor Brannen
|DL
|Omaha (Millard West
|Ashton Hausmann
|DB
|Norris
|Braden Klover
|LB
|Wymore (Southern)
|Keegan Menning
|OL/DL
|Fremont
|Mason Nieman
|ATH
|Waverly
|Eli Simonson
|OL/DL
|Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)
|Grant Tagge
|OLB
|Omaha (Westside)
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Camden Witucki
|LS
|Grand Blanc, Michigan