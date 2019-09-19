Nebraska added a kicker with a soccer background to its roster this week.
Matt Waldoch, a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore originally from Geneva, Illinois, now shows up on the Huskers’ online roster.
Waldoch played both soccer and football for Geneva High before coming to UNL and appears to have played on NU’s men’s club soccer team.
Head coach Scott Frost said last week that a couple of players from that team tried out and they were in the process of trying to add one of them to the roster.
Waldoch also appears to have at one point been on the roster for the Bugeaters FC, a semi-pro soccer team based in Omaha.
NU had more place kicking adventures last week without injured sophomore starter Barret Pickering. Senior punter Isaac Armstrong had two field goal attempts and a PAT try blocked, leading the Huskers to use sophomore walk-on defensive back Lane McCallum -- formerly a kicker at Air Force -- for PAT duty in the second half. McCallum made all three of his tries.
Armstrong and freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen are a combined 2-of-6 on field goal attempts this fall.
It's unclear exactly where Waldoch will fit into the puzzle, but Frost last week said he hoped to at least have someone who could regularly record touchbacks on kickoffs and he meets with reporters again later this morning.