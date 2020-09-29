Huskers' 2021 walk-on class off and running with legacy Schuster from Ashland-Greenwood

Nebraska has its first verbal pledge in the boat for its 2021 walk-on class, and it's from a familiar name.
Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster announced via social media on Tuesday evening that he's planning on walking on to the Husker football program. He is the son of former fullback Brian Schuster.
I’m extremely blessed to have accepted a preferred Walk-on offer to the University of Nebraska. I couldn’t have done it without the great coaches and players I’ve been around. This is a dream come true and I’m excited to get to work and continue the family legacy! @CoachRHeld pic.twitter.com/lUMm83qIPc— Matthew Schuster (@MatthewSchu33) September 30, 2020
Matthew Schuster is listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, and is considered one of the fastest players in the area.
Schuster's most recent exploits came Friday night in a win against previously unbeaten Raymond Central. He rushed for 221 yards, including 135 in the second half, and punched in a 21-yard touchdown with less than 4 minutes left to lift Ashland-Greenwood to 5-0 in Class C-1.
Schuster rushed for 837 yards in seven games last season and entered this year with 2,065 and 11 scores to his career ledger, all previously with Cozad. He moved back in January.
“I trained at Explosive Edge, just trying to get better physically, and I think it’s made a difference for me this season,” Schuster told the Journal Star earlier this month. “I’m really excited to be back here, be a part of this team and reconnect with everyone. We’ve got a chance to do something special this season.”
