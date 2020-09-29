 Skip to main content
Huskers' 2021 walk-on class off and running with legacy Schuster from Ashland-Greenwood
HUSKER RECRUITING

Huskers' 2021 walk-on class off and running with legacy Schuster from Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25

Ashland-Greenwood's Matthew Schuster scores a touchdown against Raymond Central during Friday's game near Raymond.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska has its first verbal pledge in the boat for its 2021 walk-on class, and it's from a familiar name. 

Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster announced via social media on Tuesday evening that he's planning on walking on to the Husker football program. He is the son of former fullback Brian Schuster. 

Matthew Schuster is listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, and is considered one of the fastest players in the area. 

Schuster's most recent exploits came Friday night in a win against previously unbeaten Raymond Central. He rushed for 221 yards, including 135 in the second half, and punched in a 21-yard touchdown with less than 4 minutes left to lift Ashland-Greenwood to 5-0 in Class C-1. 

Schuster rushed for 837 yards in seven games last season and entered this year with 2,065 and 11 scores to his career ledger, all previously with Cozad. He moved back in January. 

“I trained at Explosive Edge, just trying to get better physically, and I think it’s made a difference for me this season,” Schuster told the Journal Star earlier this month. “I’m really excited to be back here, be a part of this team and reconnect with everyone. We’ve got a chance to do something special this season.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

