Huskers' 2021 walk-on class off and running with legacy Schuster from Ashland-Greenwood

Nebraska has its first verbal pledge in the boat for its 2021 walk-on class, and it's from a familiar name.

Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster announced via social media on Tuesday evening that he's planning on walking on to the Husker football program. He is the son of former fullback Brian Schuster.

Matthew Schuster is listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, and is considered one of the fastest players in the area.

Schuster's most recent exploits came Friday night in a win against previously unbeaten Raymond Central. He rushed for 221 yards, including 135 in the second half, and punched in a 21-yard touchdown with less than 4 minutes left to lift Ashland-Greenwood to 5-0 in Class C-1.

Schuster rushed for 837 yards in seven games last season and entered this year with 2,065 and 11 scores to his career ledger, all previously with Cozad. He moved back in January.