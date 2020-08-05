You are the owner of this article.
Husker WR Omar Manning to wear No. 5; what are the other newcomers wearing?
Husker WR Omar Manning to wear No. 5; what are the other newcomers wearing?

Friday Night Lights II, 6.21

Wide receiver Omar Manning of Kilgore (Texas) Junior College makes his official visit to campus during last June's second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska football is starting presesason camp on Friday and along with that, the program announced via Twitter some new player numbers. 

Let's get right to it. 

Newcomers: 

WR Omar Manning, No. 5 

WR Marcus Fleming, No. 6

WR Zavier Betts, No. 15 

DB Ronald Delancy III, No. 15 

ILB Keysahwn Greene, No. 17 

WR Ty Hahn, No. 17 

RB Marvin Scott III, No. 24

RB Sevion Morrison, No. 28

OLB Niko Cooper, No. 32

PK Connor Culp, No. 33 

OLB Jimari Butler, No. 32

DL Pheldarius Payne, No. 49

DL Nash Hutmacher, No. 72

OL Alex Conn, No. 79

TE Jared Bubak, No. 80

WR Levi Falck, No. 88

DL Marquis Black, No. 96

Changes: 

DB Braxton Clark, No. 11 (from 17)

DB Tamon Lynum, No. 12 (from 14) 

OL Turner Corcoran, No. 69 (from 74) 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Husker News