Husker WR Omar Manning to wear No. 5; what are the other newcomers wearing?

Nebraska football is starting presesason camp on Friday and along with that, the program announced via Twitter some new player numbers.
Newcomers:
WR Omar Manning, No. 5
WR Marcus Fleming, No. 6
WR Zavier Betts, No. 15
DB Ronald Delancy III, No. 15
ILB Keysahwn Greene, No. 17
WR Ty Hahn, No. 17
RB Marvin Scott III, No. 24
RB Sevion Morrison, No. 28
OLB Niko Cooper, No. 32
PK Connor Culp, No. 33
OLB Jimari Butler, No. 32
DL Pheldarius Payne, No. 49
DL Nash Hutmacher, No. 72
OL Alex Conn, No. 79
TE Jared Bubak, No. 80
WR Levi Falck, No. 88
DL Marquis Black, No. 96
Changes:
DB Braxton Clark, No. 11 (from 17)
DB Tamon Lynum, No. 12 (from 14)
OL Turner Corcoran, No. 69 (from 74)
