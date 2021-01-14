Husker women's golfer Smith earns invitation to Augusta National

Nebraska women's golfer Kate Smith has an opportunity most golfers can only dream of.

The NU senior announced Thursday she received an invitation to the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The event, set for March 31-April 4, features a field of 72 of the top women's amateur golfers in the world competing over 54 holes of stroke play.

And as the name implies, every golfer in the field will get at least one round at famed Augusta National, home of The Masters.

The first 36 holes of the competition are contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The entire field will then play a practice round at Augusta National, with those who make the cut after 36 holes playing their final round on the course.

The event is held the week prior to The Masters.

The event, first played in 2019 and canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the first and so far only competition for women at Augusta National.