You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker walk-on LB Jordan Paup in transfer portal
View Comments

Husker walk-on LB Jordan Paup in transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Picture Day, 5.15

Jordan Paup 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The latest Nebraska football player to enter his name in the transfer portal is walk-on linebacker Jordan Paup. 

A source confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday evening that the outside linebacker's name appeared in the NCAA's transfer database. 

The sophomore from Central City appeared in one game as a Husker — 2018 against Bethune-Cookman — and did not see the field in 2019. 

Paup, listed at 6-foot-. and 245 pounds, was a first-team All-State selection in Class C-2 by the Journal Star after his senior season. 

Paup made academic All-Big Ten in 2018. 

Just because a player puts his name in the transfer portal doesn't mean he's guaranteed to leave — particularly with walk-ons because there is no scholarship for the school to cut off — but players entering the portal and then returning to the same school have been more the exception than the rule. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
1
2
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News