Husker walk-on LB Jordan Paup in transfer portal

The latest Nebraska football player to enter his name in the transfer portal is walk-on linebacker Jordan Paup.

A source confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday evening that the outside linebacker's name appeared in the NCAA's transfer database.

The sophomore from Central City appeared in one game as a Husker — 2018 against Bethune-Cookman — and did not see the field in 2019.

Paup, listed at 6-foot-. and 245 pounds, was a first-team All-State selection in Class C-2 by the Journal Star after his senior season.

Paup made academic All-Big Ten in 2018.

Just because a player puts his name in the transfer portal doesn't mean he's guaranteed to leave — particularly with walk-ons because there is no scholarship for the school to cut off — but players entering the portal and then returning to the same school have been more the exception than the rule.

