Husker TE Jack Stoll earns recognition with Shrine Bowl invite

Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll earned a nice nod Monday when he was invited to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Unfortunately, the game isn't actually being played this year due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. These types of college all-star games are usually crawling with NFL personnel, meaning players invited get extra chances to work hands-on with professional coaches and to show their skills up close and personal again during the early pre-draft process.

Still, it's a good mark for Stoll and a sign he's on the NFL's radar screen. The Colorado native announced last month that he intended to pass up an extra season in Lincoln in favor of pursuing the NFL.

Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann also had an invite to the game before opting to return to NU for a sixth collegiate season. A year ago, defensive linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis and cornerback Lamar Jackson all were invited to the Shrine Bowl. As it worked out, all three ended up on NFL active rosters for most of the 2020 season and Khalil Davis is still playing deep into the postseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Husker left tackle Brenden Jaimes is taking part in the Senior Bowl this month, while senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was invited to the Collegiate Bowl.

