Husker seniors Raridon, Jefferson not listed on updated roster

A pair of scholarship seniors are among a group of players who will not return to Nebraska's football team in 2020.

Offensive lineman John Raridon and outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson are no longer listed on the Huskers' online roster.

Raridon, a West Des Moines, Iowa, native whose father, Scott, also played offensive line for Nebraska, appeared in two games in 2019 as a junior but saw only limited action in lopsided wins against Maryland and Northern Illinois.

Jefferson, a New Orleans native, never appeared in a game over four seasons with Nebraska. He redshirted in 2016 and then did not see action over the course of the next three years.

Jefferson graduated in December.

Walk-on offensive lineman Collin Shefke is no longer listed on the roster, nor is senior walk-on wide receiver Todd Honas or walk-on offensive lineman Mitchell Balenger, whose name has been in the NCAA's transfer portal for several weeks.

With the five players removed from the roster, the online version shows 160 players.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

