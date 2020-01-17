You are the owner of this article.
Husker seniors Raridon, Jefferson no longer on team
topical

NU football portraits

Offensive lineman John Raridon is no longer listed on the Nebraska online roster.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

A pair of scholarship seniors are among a group of players who will not return to Nebraska's football team in 2020. 

Offensive lineman John Raridon and outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson are no longer listed on the Huskers' online roster and a school spokesman confirmed Friday evening that they have each decided to end their football careers. 

Raridon, a West Des Moines, Iowa, native whose father, Scott, also played offensive line for Nebraska, appeared in two games in 2019 as a junior but saw only limited action in lopsided wins against Maryland and Northern Illinois. 

Jefferson, a New Orleans native, never appeared in a game over four seasons with Nebraska. He redshirted in 2016 and then did not see action over the course of the next three years. 

Jefferson graduated in December. 

Walk-on offensive lineman Collin Shefke is no longer listed on the roster, nor is senior walk-on wide receiver Todd Honas or walk-on offensive lineman Mitchell Balenger, whose name has been in the NCAA's transfer portal for several weeks. 

With the five players removed from the roster, the online version shows 160 players. 

That includes 86 scholarship players, one more than the 85-man maximum. NU must hit that mark by the end of the offseason and can still add up to two more players for its 2020 recruiting class. 

Position Freshman RS Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior
QB (4) Logan Smothers Luke McCaffrey* Adrian Martinez
Noah Vedral*
RB (6) Sevion Morrison Ronald Thompkins* Jaylin Bradley* Dedrick Mills*
Marvin Scott III Rahmir Johnson*
TE (5) Chris Hickman* Austin Allen* Jack Stoll*
Travis Vokolek*
Kurt Rafdal*
WR (11) Zavier Betts Jamie Nance* Wan'Dale Robinson Jaevon McQuitty* JD Spielman*
Marcus Fleming Darien Chase* Omar Manning*
Will Nixon De'Maryion Houston*
Alante Brown
T (10) Turner Corcoran Bryce Benhart* Broc Bando* Brenden Jaimes
Alex Conn Matthew Anderson* Matt Farniok*
Jimmy Fritzsche* Christian Gaylord*^
Brant Banks*
G (5) Michael Lynn* Trent Hixson* Boe Wilson*
Ethan Piper* Matt Sichterman*
C (2) Cameron Jurgens*
Will Farniok*
DE (10) Marquis Black Mosai Newsom* Tate Wildeman* Deontre Thomas* Ben Stille*
Casey Rogers* Jahkeem Green*
Chris Walker*
Jordon Riley*
Pheldarius Payne
DT (3) Nash Hutmacher Ty Robinson* Damion Daniels*
OLB (8) Blaise Gunnerson Jamin Graham* Garrett Nelson Caleb Tannor JoJo Domann*
Jimari Butler David Alston*
Niko Cooper*
ILB (7) Keyshawn Greene Nick Henrich* Eteva Mauga-Clements Collin Miller*
Jackson Hannah* Will Honas*
Garrett Snodgrass*
S (5) Henry Gray Myles Farmer* Marquel Dismuke*
Noa Pola-Gates* Deontai Williams*
CB (9) Jaiden Francois Javin Wright* Braxton Clark* Cam Taylor-Britt Dicaprio Bootle*
Ronald Delancy III Quinton Newsome Tony Butler*
Tamon Lynum
ST (1) Barret Pickering (K)*
Class Total 18 22 11 20 15
Overall Total 86
*Player has used redshirt
^Appealing for 6th year

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Tags

