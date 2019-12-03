Husker seniors Lamar Jackson, Khalil Davis named to All-Big Ten teams

Lamar Jackson's solid senior season did not go unnoticed.
The Nebraska senior cornerback, who turned in his best collegiate season this fall for the Huskers, was named second-team All-Big Ten by both the league's coaches and media, the Big Ten announced Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jackson had an up-and-down career overall at Nebraska, but made big strides in the back half of his career and blossomed as a senior in his second season working with secondary coach Travis Fisher.
Jackson tied for a team best with three interceptions, broke up 12 passes, forced two fumbles and registered a sack and three tackles for loss among his 40 total stops. As the season went on, the Elk Grove, California, native continued to show more and more physicality in his game, as well.
"Lamar has a smile on his face all the time," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said near the end of the season. "He’s improved in a lot of ways, particularly in the way he will come up and hit now and try to play physical.
"I wish we had him for four years because I really appreciate what he has done and the progress he has made.”
You have free articles remaining.
Instead, Jackson's next stop is the NFL. He'll take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl along with fellow senior defenders Khalil and Carlos Davis in January. Jackson has been listed on some NFL Draft lists as being among the 10 or so best cornerbacks available in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Khalil Davis, meanwhile, was named third-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and honorable mention by the media. Davis finished with a team-best eight sacks, the most by a Nebraska defender since Ross Dzuris in 2015. Davis also had a team-best 11 tackles for loss among his 45 total stops.
NU's other honorable mention honorees included senior defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (coaches), junior corner Dicaprio Bootle (media), senior linebacker Mohamed Barry (media) and sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt (media).
Ohio State won a pair of the major individual awards announced Tuesday, as defensive lineman Chase Young was named the league's defensive player of the year and head coach Ryan Day was named the coach of the year by the league's media.
Young set an Ohio State record with 16½ sacks despite missing two games due to a suspension.
Day is 15-0 overall (and 12-0 this season) as Urban Meyer's successor at Ohio State.
The league's coaches made Minnesota's P.J. Fleck their choice for coach of the year. Fleck led the Golden Gophers to a 10-2 record in his third season at the helm in Minneapolis.
The Big Ten announces offensive awards Wednesday.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.