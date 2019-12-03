Husker seniors Lamar Jackson, Khalil Davis named to All-Big Ten teams

Lamar Jackson's solid senior season did not go unnoticed.

The Nebraska senior cornerback, who turned in his best collegiate season this fall for the Huskers, was named second-team All-Big Ten by both the league's coaches and media, the Big Ten announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jackson had an up-and-down career overall at Nebraska, but made big strides in the back half of his career and blossomed as a senior in his second season working with secondary coach Travis Fisher.

Jackson tied for a team best with three interceptions, broke up 12 passes, forced two fumbles and registered a sack and three tackles for loss among his 40 total stops. As the season went on, the Elk Grove, California, native continued to show more and more physicality in his game, as well.

"Lamar has a smile on his face all the time," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said near the end of the season. "He’s improved in a lot of ways, particularly in the way he will come up and hit now and try to play physical.

"I wish we had him for four years because I really appreciate what he has done and the progress he has made.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}