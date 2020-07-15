Husker senior RB Mills on preseason Doak Walker watchlist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dedrick Mills is getting some preseason attention.

The Nebraska senior running back on Wednesday was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist.

The Doak Walker, of course, is given to the nation's top running back each year.

Mills, a Georgia native, is entering his second season with the Cornhuskers after beginning his career at Georgia Tech and then playing at Garden City (Kan.) Community College.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back finished 2019 with 745 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns and came on strong late in the season. A big November was highlighted by a 188-yard performance against Wisconsin, one of two 100-plus yard games on the season.

On Wednesday, Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held outlined on the radio why he thinks Mills is primed for a big final college season.

"I think what you saw from the outside is what we saw on the inside and that's a guy that has talent, he runs hard and is physical, but it took him a little time to get used to a spread offense. In junior college he ran a lot of gap stuff and at Georgia Tech he was that "B" back fullback.

"So it's a different deal when you get into a spread offense and it took him a while to get used to it, but the last third of the year, how much better he got and he made a lot of progress being able to see the cuts that he didn't make at the beginning of the year. ... That allowed him to have a lot of success and really catapulted him into the offseason and into this 2020 season."

