2021 Husker recruiting: TE target Fidone racking up offers; NU in top five for Georgia LB

College football is in the midst of a dead period, but that doesn't mean the wheels of recruiting fully stop.

Here are a couple of brief updates on Nebraska targets for the Class of 2021:

Council Bluffs, Iowa tight, end Thomas Fidone continues to ascend into one of the most sought-after prospects in the Midwest.

Fidone, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound standout at Lewis Central High, was a regular at Nebraska games this fall and will be one of the school's top priorities for the upcoming recruiting cycle.

The Huskers, however, will hardly be alone.

Iowa and Iowa State had already also offered Fidone, who last week reportedly excelled at the All-American Bowl combine in San Antonio.

On Tuesday alone, Fidone reported scholarship offers from Georgia and Florida.

It's going to be interesting to see how much further his recruitment takes off. With 2021 players in the Omaha metro the caliber of Fidone and defensive back Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside), who has offers from NU, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and others, plenty of coaches will be through the area in the coming months.