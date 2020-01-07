2021 Husker recruiting: TE target Fidone racking up offers; NU in top five for Georgia LB

College football is in the midst of a dead period, but that doesn't mean the wheels of recruiting fully stop.
Here are a couple of brief updates on Nebraska targets for the Class of 2021:
Council Bluffs, Iowa tight, end Thomas Fidone continues to ascend into one of the most sought-after prospects in the Midwest.
Fidone, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound standout at Lewis Central High, was a regular at Nebraska games this fall and will be one of the school's top priorities for the upcoming recruiting cycle.
After a great phone call with @coach_thartley I am very excited to say I have received an offer from the the University of Georgia! #godogs pic.twitter.com/wYyq1s6NVQ— Thomas Fidone II (@ThomasFidone) January 7, 2020
The Huskers, however, will hardly be alone.
Iowa and Iowa State had already also offered Fidone, who last week reportedly excelled at the All-American Bowl combine in San Antonio.
On Tuesday alone, Fidone reported scholarship offers from Georgia and Florida.
After a great phone call with Coach @UFCoachLScott I am extremely blessed to say I have received a scholarship from University of Florida! #theswamp pic.twitter.com/LKDJFpNyWc— Thomas Fidone II (@ThomasFidone) January 7, 2020
It's going to be interesting to see how much further his recruitment takes off. With 2021 players in the Omaha metro the caliber of Fidone and defensive back Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside), who has offers from NU, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and others, plenty of coaches will be through the area in the coming months.
Fidone is a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite (No. 275 player overall in the nation) and according to Rivals (No. 204).
LB Paul has Huskers in top five: Nebraska has been in good position with Georgia linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. (Cordele, Georgia), so it's no big surprise that the school is in line to get one of his five official visits.
Paul tweeted Tuesday that as of now his top five consists of NU, Michigan State, West Virginia, TCU and Cincinnati, and that he plans on taking his official visits in the spring and summer.
My recruitment is still open and I WILL BE SCHEDULING MY OFFICIAL VISITS this Spring and Summer...with that being said, AS OF NOW, my TOP 5 Schools are..— Christopher “POOH” Paul Jr. (@PoohPaul4) January 7, 2020
📍Nebraska 🌽
📍Cincinnati 🐻🐱
📍MSU 💚⚔️
📍TCU 🐸
📍West Virginia 🔷🔶
No particular order🎯
Paul, the Crisp County standout, is ranked a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He unofficially visited Lincoln back in mid-November.
Florida LB plans to visit Lincoln: Four-star linebacker Terrence Lewis (Miami) said via Twitter on Monday that he plans to visit Lincoln "soon."
Lewis is considered one of the top prospects in the nation for 2021, pegged just shy of five-star status by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 30 player overall in the nation, the No. 2 outside linebacker and the No. 3 prospect from Florida.
He plays at Miami Northwestern, which is sending defensive back Ronald Delancy III and wide receiver Marcus Fleming to Lincoln in the 2020 class.
Visit numbers: Nebraska will hit the January contact period with 20 remaining official visits, according to the Journal Star's count.
One is expected to go to 2020 wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Alabama), and it remains to be seen if the Huskers will host any other 2020 prospects.
That will leave 15 to 29 to use on potential transfers and 2021 prospects over the spring and summer before the number resets ahead of the 2020 regular season.
2021 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|RJ Sorensen
|DL
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)
|***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.