Husker QB Martinez on preseason Maxwell Award watchlist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watchlist season keeps on rolling, and Friday brought preseason recognition for Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The two-year starter was named to the Maxwell Award's preseason watchlist. The Maxwell is given annually to the best all-around player in college football by a panel of media and coaches.

Martinez, a Fresno, California native, ranked third in the Big Ten in 2019 with 258.2 offensive yards per game, but did not have the kind of efficient season many expected from him after an eye-opening freshman campaign in 2018.

Martinez's completion percentage fell to 59.6 in 10 starts and he passed for 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Martinez also rushed for 626 yards and seven scores.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, though, already has set or tied 11 NU records and, per a school release, is one of just four active Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks with 4,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards to his name.

The Cornhuskers have four Maxwell Award winners in school history, most recently Ndamukong Suh in 2009. The others: quarterbacks Eric Crouch (2001) and Tommie Frazier (1995) and running back Mike Rozier (1983).

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.