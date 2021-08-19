 Skip to main content
Husker QB Martinez on preseason Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watchlist
Husker QB Martinez on preseason Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watchlist

Red Team quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass as Huskers head coach Scott Frost looks on Saturday, May 1, 2021, during the annual Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska is already beginning to prepare for its first game of the season and Adrian Martinez is still picking up preseason recognition. 

The junior quarterback, who enters his fourth season starting for the Cornhuskers, was named Thursday afternoon to the preseason watchlist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. 

The Golden Arm is given annually to the country's best senior or upperclassman quarterback. It's the second straight season Martinez (6-foot-2 and 212 pounds) has been named to the preseason list. 

Martinez has already compiled 13 school records during his time at NU, including a program-best five games of 400 or more yards of total offense. 

The Fresno, California native saw his completion rate jump markedly in 2020, from below 60 percent in 2019 to 71.5%. However, he also threw for a career-low four touchdowns in seven games. 

Only one quarterback in Nebraska history has won the Golden Arm. That was Tommie Frazier in 1995. 

Last year, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones won the award. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

