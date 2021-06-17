 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker OLB JoJo Domann recognized as preseason watchlists begin to roll out
0 Comments

Husker OLB JoJo Domann recognized as preseason watchlists begin to roll out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 12.5

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) tries to elude Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) on Dec. 5, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.

 MICHAEL CONROY, The Associated Press

Summer's in full swing -- just look at the thermometer -- and with it comes the annual parade of preseason watchlists for various college football awards. 

It kicked off Thursday, and Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann earned a nod as a preseason candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. 

Domann (6-foot-1 and 235 pounds) turned himself into a consistent playmaker in 2020 and is going to be counted on as one of the stalwarts of a veteran defense again this fall. 

The versatile defender played every snap for the Huskers in eight games last year and compiled 58 tackles (6.5 for loss), two forced fumbles and five break-ups. That was good enough to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten. 

Domann moved to outside linebacker before the 2019 season and has found a home on the edge, where he can rush the quarterback but also capably drop into coverage or line up over the slot. 

The preseason list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy includes 42 defensive players, including eight from the Big Ten. Last year, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher took home the award. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams could make a push for Aaron Rodgers?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News