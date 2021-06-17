Husker OLB JoJo Domann recognized as preseason watchlists begin to roll out

Summer's in full swing -- just look at the thermometer -- and with it comes the annual parade of preseason watchlists for various college football awards.

It kicked off Thursday, and Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann earned a nod as a preseason candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Domann (6-foot-1 and 235 pounds) turned himself into a consistent playmaker in 2020 and is going to be counted on as one of the stalwarts of a veteran defense again this fall.

The versatile defender played every snap for the Huskers in eight games last year and compiled 58 tackles (6.5 for loss), two forced fumbles and five break-ups. That was good enough to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Domann moved to outside linebacker before the 2019 season and has found a home on the edge, where he can rush the quarterback but also capably drop into coverage or line up over the slot.

The preseason list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy includes 42 defensive players, including eight from the Big Ten. Last year, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher took home the award.

