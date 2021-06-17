Husker OLB JoJo Domann recognized as preseason watch lists begin to roll out

Summer's in full swing — just look at the thermometer — and with it comes the annual parade of preseason watch lists for various college football awards.
It kicked off Thursday, and Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann earned a nod as a preseason candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which honors standout defensive players.
Domann (6-foot-1 and 235 pounds) turned himself into a consistent playmaker in 2020 and is going to be counted on as one of the stalwarts of a veteran defense again this fall.
The versatile defender played every snap for the Huskers in eight games last year and compiled 58 tackles (6½ for loss), two forced fumbles and five breakups. That was good enough to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten.
Domann moved to outside linebacker before the 2019 season and has found a home on the edge, where he can rush the quarterback but also capably drop into coverage or line up over the slot.
The preseason list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy includes 42 defensive players, including eight from the Big Ten. Last year, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher took home the award.
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
