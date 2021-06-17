Husker OLB JoJo Domann recognized as preseason watch lists begin to roll out

Summer's in full swing — just look at the thermometer — and with it comes the annual parade of preseason watch lists for various college football awards.

It kicked off Thursday, and Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann earned a nod as a preseason candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which honors standout defensive players.

Domann (6-foot-1 and 235 pounds) turned himself into a consistent playmaker in 2020 and is going to be counted on as one of the stalwarts of a veteran defense again this fall.

The versatile defender played every snap for the Huskers in eight games last year and compiled 58 tackles (6½ for loss), two forced fumbles and five breakups. That was good enough to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Domann moved to outside linebacker before the 2019 season and has found a home on the edge, where he can rush the quarterback but also capably drop into coverage or line up over the slot.