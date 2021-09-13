Husker ILB Luke Reimer picks up 'huge honor' in Big Ten's defensive player of the week

Luke Reimer's big Saturday did not go unnoticed.

The Nebraska sophomore on Monday morning was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week after a career-high 16 tackles in the Huskers' 28-3 victory over Buffalo at Memorial Stadium.

"I didn't even know until I was in the weight room (Monday) and (senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann) came up to me and was like, 'Hey, congrats man,' and I was like, 'For what?'

"It's a huge honor for me."

Not only did Reimer, a Lincoln North Star graduate, notch a game-best in tackles, but he made two of the biggest plays of the day for the Blackshirts. In the first half, he sniffed out a fourth-down swing pass and made an open-field tackle to force a turnover on downs.

Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, he intercepted UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease and returned the ball to the 1-yard line, setting up a short Gabe Ervin Jr. touchdown run that put NU in control at 21-3.