 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker ILB Luke Reimer picks up 'huge honor' in Big Ten's defensive player of the week
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Husker ILB Luke Reimer picks up 'huge honor' in Big Ten's defensive player of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer runs down the sideline after intercepting a pass against Buffalo on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Luke Reimer's fourth-quarter interception set up a touchdown for Nebraska.

Luke Reimer's big Saturday did not go unnoticed. 

The Nebraska sophomore on Monday morning was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week after a career-high 16 tackles in the Huskers' 28-3 victory over Buffalo at Memorial Stadium. 

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

"I didn't even know until I was in the weight room (Monday) and (senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann) came up to me and was like, 'Hey, congrats man,' and I was like, 'For what?' 

"It's a huge honor for me." 

Not only did Reimer, a Lincoln North Star graduate, notch a game-best in tackles, but he made two of the biggest plays of the day for the Blackshirts. In the first half, he sniffed out a fourth-down swing pass and made an open-field tackle to force a turnover on downs. 

Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, he intercepted UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease and returned the ball to the 1-yard line, setting up a short Gabe Ervin Jr. touchdown run that put NU in control at 21-3. 

"Hat off to Luke Reimer. Dude played his (butt) off," senior JoJo Domann said after the game. "Nick Henrich had an awesome game. Those guys watch so much film. So it’s going to show up on gameday. So I’m just glad that we did come up in those big time plays when we needed it the most."

Reimer's 16 tackles were the most by a Nebraska player in a single game since 2015 and the third-most by an FBS player in the young college football season so far. 

It's Reimer's first weekly award and he becomes the first Nebraska player to win the Big Ten's weekly defensive player award since Nate Gerry on Sept. 12, 2016. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News