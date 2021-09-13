Husker ILB Luke Reimer named Big Ten's defensive player of the week

Luke Reimer's big Saturday did not go unnoticed.

The Nebraska sophomore on Monday morning was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week after a career-high 16 tackles in the Huskers' 28-3 victory over Buffalo at Memorial Stadium.

Not only did Reimer, a Lincoln North Star graduate, notch a game-best in tackles, but he made two of the biggest plays of the day for the Blackshirts. In the first half, he sniffed out a fourth-down swing pass and made an open-field tackle to force a turnover on downs.

Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, he intercepted UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease and returned the ball to the 1-yard line, setting up a short Gabe Ervin Jr. touchdown run that put NU in control at 21-3.

"Hat off to Luke Reimer. Dude played his (butt) off," senior JoJo Domann said after the game. "Nick Henrich had an awesome game. Those guys watch so much film. So it’s going to show up on gameday. So I’m just glad that we did come up in those big time plays when we needed it the most."

Reimer's 16 tackles were the most by a Nebraska player in a single game since 2015 and the third-most by an FBS player in the young college football season so far.