Husker freshman WR Nixon says he's recovering from apparent knee injury
Husker freshman WR Nixon says he's recovering from apparent knee injury

If Nebraska plays football this fall, it will apparently do so without freshman wide receiver Will Nixon. 

The Waco, Texas, native is recovering from ACL surgery on his left knee, according to his social media. On Instagram, Nixon posted a picture of his left leg wrapped and said he was looking forward to rehabilitating over the next five months. He wrote that he plans to, "come back better and ball out. That's on 100. Working hard every step of the way." 

It's unclear how Nixon was injured, and NU has not confirmed Nixon's status going forward, but the recovery timeline would rule him out of all but maybe a postseason game, and even that would seem to be aggressive. 

Nixon, listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, is one of five wide receivers Nebraska added in its 2020 recruiting class. As a senior at Midway High in Waco, he accounted for more than 2,000 offensive yards and 29 total touchdowns while splitting time between wide receiver and running back. 

William Nixon

Nixon

 Rivals

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

