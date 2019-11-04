{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois at Nebraska, 11/10/18

Former Navy SEAL and current defensive lineman Damian Jackson (38) carries the American flag out of the tunnel Nov. 10, 2018, at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska defensive lineman and long-snapper Damian Jackson is a finalist for a military-related college football award. 

Jackson, a sophomore and former Navy SEAL, is among five national finalists for the 2019 Armed Forces Merit Award, according to a news release. 

Jackson is the only Football Bowl Subdivision player among the finalists, which also include Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, Army assistant coach Mike Viti, Bloomsberg University's Alexander Findura and Shenandoah's Casey Stewart. 

Jackson is a walk-on and made his collegiate debut in 2018 against Bethune-Cookman. 

The 2019 award winner is set to be announced on Veteran's Day (Nov. 11).  

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

