Nebraska defensive lineman and long-snapper Damian Jackson is a finalist for a military-related college football award.
Jackson, a sophomore and former Navy SEAL, is among five national finalists for the 2019 Armed Forces Merit Award, according to a news release.
Jackson is the only Football Bowl Subdivision player among the finalists, which also include Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, Army assistant coach Mike Viti, Bloomsberg University's Alexander Findura and Shenandoah's Casey Stewart.
Jackson is a walk-on and made his collegiate debut in 2018 against Bethune-Cookman.
The 2019 award winner is set to be announced on Veteran's Day (Nov. 11).