Husker DB Tony Butler set to transfer for final season

Another Nebraska senior is leaving the program.
Defensive back Tony Butler is in the NCAA's transfer portal as of Friday morning, a move Butler acknowledged on social media.
January 24, 2020
Butler, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, was a reserve defensive back in Travis Fisher's secondary and appeared in four games in 2019, mostly on special teams.
Butler, a Lakewood, Ohio native, has already earned his undergraduate degree and will be able to transfer with immediate eligibility.
He is a two-time academic All-Big Ten member.
Butler appeared in 27 career games for Nebraska and logged three total tackles.
NU now has 85 known scholarship players by the Journal Star's count. The program can add up to two more scholarship players as part of its 2020 class and could also put incoming freshman linebacker Isaac Gifford on scholarship when the fall semester begins, so there will be more attrition from the scholarship ranks before September rolls around.
Butler is the third 2020 senior to leave the team in recent days, joining outside linebacker Pernell Jefferson (who is also in the transfer portal at this piont) and offensive lineman John Raridon, who decided to wrap up his playing career a year early.
