Husker DB Jackson named to Associated Press' All-Big Ten second team

Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson earned more recognition on Wednesday for his standout senior season.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was named second-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press, voted on by a panel of reporters that cover the Big Ten.

Jackson had a career-best three interceptions during his senior season and also forced a fumble, had a sack and recorded a career-high 12 pass break-ups.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson last week was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches and media, as well.

He was the only Cornhusker represented on the AP teams, which consist of a first and second unit.

Ohio State had the offensive and defensive players of the year in quarterback Justin Fields and defensive lineman Chase Young, respectively, while Buckeye head coach Ryan Day was named coach of the year. Purdue freshman David Bell was named the league's newcomer of the year.

Huskers earn academic honors: Senior NU linebacker Mohamed Barry earned Academic All-Big Ten accolades for the fourth straight season, leading a list of 48 football players and 100 student-athletes at Nebraska overall to earn the distinction on Wednesday.

Of those football players recognized, nine were for the third time in their collegiate careers.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.