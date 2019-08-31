Maurice Washington apparently was suspended for one half.
Head coach Scott Frost told the Husker Sports radio broadcast at the end of the first half that Washington, the sophomore running back, will play in the second half against South Alabama.
Washington warmed up with the team but did not play in the first half as the Huskers looked listless offensively and built a 14-7 lead.
NU head coach Scott Frost said Thursday that the decision would be made not only by the football staff but along with other university officials.
Frost on Monday complimented the work junior college transfer Dedrick Mills -- listed as a co-starter with Washington -- has done during the summer and said he expects Mills, "will be on the field for our first play on Saturday."
Dewitt happy to be back in action: Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt's been back to full coaching duties for all of preseason camp, but gameday is clearly still a special moment for him.
The Husker assistant was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer in January and lost more than 100 pounds through treatment this winter and spring.
8 months ago there was a question as to whether or not I'd be back. Thank you to my family and everyone who called, prayed, and checked on me. A special thank you to @SNCC2 and to the coaches back home that always checked on me. #GBR
Miller in line to start?: A pregame run of the Husker starters being introduced included junior Collin Miller next to senior Mohamed Barry at inside linebacker. If Miller does indeed start, it will be his first career start in 25 game appearances.
Miller, Barry and Will Honas will likely rotate heavily regardless of who starts.
Kicker news: Dylan Jorgensen, a freshman from Lincoln Southwest, was taking the first kicks with the specialists in warmups. Returning starter Barret Pickering is dressed but seems to be walking gingerly.
The Husker Sports radio network reported shortly before kickoff that Pickering is out.
Warner out: Sophomore wide receiver Kade Warner was not in uniform during pregame warmups. He's listed as a backup to Wan'Dale Robinson. Warner has missed time during fall camp because of injury.
Among the others not in uniform: Freshmen linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, freshman DB Myles Farmer, freshman offensive lineman Michael Lynn and reserve DL Ben Lingenfelter.
Nelson ready for debut: Freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson was the second defensive player out of the tunnel for warm-ups, following Mohamed Barry. Nelson, the Scottsbluff native, looped into the end zone and let out a scream.
Safe to say the young man is ready to go.
Think Garrett Nelson is ready to go today? Guy's been in this stadium countless times. Today's his first as a Nebraska player. #Huskers
Light recruiting day: NU has several players on unoffcial visits but no known official visitors for the weekend.
Among the most notable: 2021 OT Trey Zuhn from Colorado, who spent several minutes chatting with 2020 verbal commit and four-star OT Turner Corcoran before the game.
Zuhn is already a coveted recruit in his own right. His older sister Riley is a freshman volleyball player at NU.
#Huskers 2020 verbal commit OL Turner Corcoran and 2021 OL target Trey Zuhn.