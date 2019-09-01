Nebraska had a pair of former standouts register impressive accomplishments over the weekend.
Linebacker Luke Gifford and running back Devine Ozigbo each made 53-man NFL rosters despite not getting drafted back in May.
Gifford made the Dallas Cowboys, where he's been since signing as soon as the draft ended, despite suffering a high ankle sprain that cut short a promising preseason. He is one of six linebackers on Dallas' initial roster.
Ozigbo was cut by the New Orleans Saints -- the team he signed with shortly after the draft ended and was with all the way through the preseason -- but signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Local reports in New Orleans suggest the Saints were hoping they could sneak Ozigbo through waivers and get him on to their practice squad. But when a player is cut, every team has the option of signing him to its active roster before the original team can put a player on the practice squad.
Elsewhere, former NU record-setting wide receiver Stanley Morgan was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals, but signed to the practice squad, so he will stay on the team run by former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor.
Linebacker Dedrick Young (Cleveland Browns) and offensive lineman Jerald Foster (Washington) were among the former Huskers in the 2019 draft class cut on Saturday, the day that NFL teams had to get down to their initial 53-man rosters.