Get to know Travis Vokolek, the 'new' addition to a Husker TE room with high expectations

Travis Vokolek’s long wait is nearly over.

The last time the Nebraska junior tight end played in a football game that counted, he hauled in four catches for a career-best 69 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers against Michigan State.

That was Nov. 24, 2018. On Saturday, 23 months to the day later, he will finally be back in action. This time, it will be as a member of the Cornhuskers’ veteran tight end group.

“It means a lot to finally be able to get out there with the guys and take on Ohio State,” Vokolek said Tuesday.

The Springfield, Missouri, native chatted with reporters for the first time since he signed with NU last summer. When he first verbally committed to the Huskers over Iowa and others, he said he wanted to be recruited by Nebraska out of high school, but wasn’t and eventually signed with the Scarlet Knights.

Now he’s got a chance to make an impact in Lincoln even though NU has senior Jack Stoll and fellow juniors Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal back, too.

“We’re expecting him to come in and be a dominant force in the run game and a dominant force in the pass game, just like Jack Stoll and Austin Allen performed last year,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said earlier this month.