Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost celebrates a 9-6 win over Michigan State with Ron Brown at Memorial Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Nebraska checked in as the first team outside the preseason Amway coaches poll, compiled by USA Today.

That was just fine with the Huskers' head coach.

"I didn't put us in the top 25," Scott Frost said Thursday. "I hope that we are at the end of the year, but any progress that we've made is just progress, and nothing is going to happen until we go out and earn it."

Several major publications this summer placed Nebraska squarely within their preseason top 25 rankings. However, the Huskers came up nine points short of Big Ten West foe Northwestern for the final spot in the coaches poll. 

The Big Ten is well-represented overall with Ohio State at No. 5, Michigan at No. 7, Penn State at No. 14, Wisconsin at No. 17, Iowa at No. 19, Michigan State at No. 20 and the Wildcats rounding out the rankings. 

Nebraska hasn't cracked a preseason coaches top 25 since 2014, but preseason expectations around the program have been elevated since a strong finish to last season.

"Coming back to Nebraska, I expected to coach here a long time with a lot of expectations. And we had to get it to that point first. We’re just kind of nearing that mile marker right now of having expectations," Frost said. "We haven’t done anything yet, so I kind of feel like some of the expectations are a little bit premature, but I’m also happy for our guys that they’ve done what it takes to get them to that point."

The coaches poll is voted on by 65 FBS coaches, including Frost.

The Associated Press preseason poll is due out Aug. 19. 

Rank Team (First-place votes)
1 Clemson (59)
2 Alabama (6)
3 Georgia
4 Oklahoma
5 Ohio State
6 LSU
7 Michigan
8 Florida
9 Notre Dame
10 Texas
11 Texas A&M
12 Washington
13 Oregon
14 Penn State
15 Utah
16 Auburn
17 Wisconsin
17 UCF
19 Iowa
20 Michigan State
21 Washington State
22 Syracuse
23 Stanford
24 Iowa State
25 Northwestern

