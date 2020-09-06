 Skip to main content
Four former Huskers are added to NFL practice squads
Four former Huskers are added to NFL practice squads

  • Updated
Stanley Morgan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) tries to get past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Dakari Monroe (43) during the second half of an NFL preseason game on Aug. 10, 2019.

 Associated Press file photo

Multiple former Huskers have a chance to extend their NFL hopes.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan, defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive tackle Darrion Daniels and defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun were signed to practice squads Sunday.

Jackson was added the New York Jets' practice squad a day after he missed the 53-man roster cut.

Daniels was released by San Francisco on Saturday, and inked a practice deal with the 49ers a day later.

Morgan appeared in 11 games for the Cincinnati Bengals last year, but was cut over the weekend. The Bengals add Morgan and Akinmoladun to their practice squad.

Akinmoladun was added to the Bengals' active roster at the end of the 2019 season, primarily playing on special teams.

