Former Huskers Jackson, Daniels invited to Senior Bowl

A pair of former Nebraska defenders have a big, new pit-stop on the road between now and this spring's NFL Draft.

Defensive back Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Darrion Daniels were each invited to the Senior Bowl on Monday afternoon, according to the game's official Twitter account.

Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound corner from Elk Grove, California, had a productive senior season and cemented himself as a Draft-worthy player in the process. He started all 12 games for the Huskers, intercepted a career-best three passes and broke up 12 to go along with 40 tackles and a sack. The 15 passes defended checked in at No. 15 nationally.

Daniels, meanwhile, had a solid senior season in his lone year at Nebraska after graduate transferring from Oklahoma State. Daniels took up space and caused problems in the middle of NU's 3-4 defense, finished with 34 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception. Daniels also was named a captain despite being on campus for less than a year.

At the Senior Bowl, they will get a chance to work out and play in front of scouts from every NFL team.

The game is played Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama, and the East and West teams this year are set to be coached by the coaching staffs of the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions.