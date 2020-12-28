Former Husker WR Marcus Fleming commits to Maryland

Marcus Fleming has a new home.

The speedy freshman wide receiver, who transferred from Nebraska in the middle of the season, announced Monday that he had verbally committed to Maryland.

Fleming, a Miami native, was one of five freshmen from the state of Florida to transfer from NU during their first years on campus.

He is staying in the Big Ten, though Nebraska is not set to face the Terrapins again until 2023.

Of the other Florida natives that have transferred, cornerback Jaiden Francois ended up at Central Florida, safety Henry Gray at Florida International and linebacker Keyshawn Greene at Florida Atlantic. Cornerback Ronald Delancy, a high school teammate of Fleming's at Miami Northwestern who transferred about a week before Fleming did in November, has not yet said anything publicly about his next step.

Fleming missed a chunk of summer workouts in Lincoln after signing, but worked his way into NU's receiving rotation early in the season. He led the team with five catches for 75 yards against Northwestern. After that, though, he played sparingly, left the team in late November and entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal on Nov. 30.

