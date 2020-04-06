Former Husker Suh named to NFL's all-decade team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ndamukong Suh recently locked up a job for 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, he was honored by the NFL for his work over the preceding 10 years.

Suh, the former Nebraska defensive lineman, was named to the league's All-Decade team, joining the likes of quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and defenders like Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis.

Suh is joined by fellow defensive tackles Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox and Geno Atkins plus defensive ends Peppers, J.J. Watt, Cameron Jordan and Calaias Campbell.

Suh, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 draft after a dominant career with the Huskers, has played 10 seasons in the NFL and missed just two games in his career.

In 158 regular season game, Suh has 58.5 career sacks and 114 tackles for loss. He is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection (2010, 2013, 2014) and a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

