Former Husker Rex Burkhead reportedly signs with Houston

The next part of Rex Burkhead's football career will take him through his home state.

The former Husker reportedly signed with the Houston Texans on Tuesday after spending the past four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Burkhead grew up in Plano, Texas, which is about four hours north of Houston. He will reunite with Nick Caserio, the first-year Houston general manager who was previously director of player personnel in New England.

Caserio has signed nine former Patriots since being hired by the Texans.

The 30-year-old Burkhead will join a crowded Texans backfield that includes Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson.

Burkhead split carries with James White, Sony Michel and others in New England. Burkhead rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 25 passes for 192 yards before his 2020 season was cut short 10 games in because of a knee injury.

Burkhead was drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013. He was part of two AFC championship teams and one Super Bowl team while in New England.

He scored the game-winning touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

