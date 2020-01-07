Former Husker RB Washington in NCAA transfer portal

Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington's name is in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington, a sophomore, was dismissed from the NU program on Friday after a tumultuous two seasons in Lincoln.

Washington continues to face two charges, including a felony, in a California court and is next due to appear at the end of this week.

Entering his name into the transfer portal was the next procedural step for Washington if he hopes to play college football again down the line.

He appeared in seven games in 2019 for Nebraska and was suspended for the first half of two of them. The first, against South Alabama, was connected to the court case while the second, in October against Northwestern, was for a different violation of team rules. When NU returned from a bye week following a mid-October loss to Minnesota, head coach Scott Frost announced Washington would be apart from the team indefinitely.

He never returned to team activities before being dismissed earlier this month.

