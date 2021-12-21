Former Husker RB coach Ryan Held finds landing spot

Ryan Held has a new home.

The former Nebraska running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, who was one of four offensive assistants fired by Scott Frost in November, was announced Tuesday morning as the new offensive coordinator at North Alabama.

Held, a Kansas City native, will also serve as associate head coach to Chris Willis, who will be entering his sixth year in charge of the FCS program.

North Alabama plays in the Big South Conference.

Held, of course, spent the past six seasons with Frost, four at Nebraska and 2016-17 at Central Florida. He had spent his career to that point, though, climbing through the ranks of junior college and Division II coaching.

He is also a University of Nebraska grad, having played for Tom Osborne in the 1990s as a walk-on.