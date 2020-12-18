Former Husker quarterback in the transfer portal

A former Nebraska quarterback will be seeking a change of scenery in 2021.

Colorado State senior Patrick O'Brien announced on social media Friday that he plans to enter the transfer portal and play as a graduate transfer next season.

O'Brien began his collegiate career at Nebraska, where he was recruited by the Mike Riley staff. He left the program in the spring of 2018 during Scott Frost's first year in Lincoln.

The California native began the 2020 season as a backup to Temple transfer Todd Centeio before starting the final three games of the season. He completed 45 of 80 passes for 591 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

O'Brien transferred to CSU when Mike Bobo was coach, but Bobo and the Rams mutually decided to part ways after the 2019 season.

