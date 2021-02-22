Former Husker QB Luke McCaffrey announces transfer to Louisville

Luke McCaffrey’s next stop is the ACC.
The former Nebraska quarterback announced Monday that he’s transferring to Louisville.
McCaffrey, who started two games at quarterback for the Huskers in 2020 and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last month, tweeted a graphic of himself throwing a football in a Louisville uniform in announcing his decision and tagged both UL coach Scott Satterfield and quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas.
Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/hWUlP3TTN8— Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) February 22, 2021
The Cardinals have just two quarterbacks listed on their current online roster: Junior Malik Cunningham and sophomore Evan Conley. Cunningham played in all 11 games for UL in 2020, completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while compiling 2,617 yards through the air. He was also second on the team in rushing, adding 609 yards (4.6 per carry) and seven touchdowns on the ground over 131 attempts (11.9 per game).
Cunningham has played in 33 career games for Louisville. UL also picked up Georgia Southern transfer quarterback Shai Werts in January, though he is listed as a QB/WR on the program's roster.
In seven games in 2020, McCaffrey completed 63.2% of his 76 pass attempts for 466 yards but threw six interceptions against just one touchdown pass. A dynamic athlete, McCaffrey also rushed for 364 yards (5.6 per attempt) and three touchdowns.
He supplanted junior Adrian Martinez as Nebraska’s starter and helped NU to a 30-23 victory over Penn State in November, but then accounted for five turnovers in a loss the next week to Illinois. Martinez then started the Huskers’ final three games and played pretty well overall down the stretch.
Martinez completed 74.1% of his passes for 604 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 298 yards (5.8 per carry) plus five more touchdowns in Nebraska’s final three games, though he also turned it over five times.
