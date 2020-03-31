You are the owner of this article.
Former Husker QB Ganz, OC Watson hired at Northern Iowa
Joe Ganz

Ex-Husker Joe Ganz, shown coaching at Youngstown State, is the new receivers coach at Northern Iowa.

 Youngstown State athletics

Joe Ganz is headed to Northern Iowa and he's going to be reunited with a familiar face there. 

The former Nebraska quarterback on Tuesday was named the FCS school's wide receivers coach in a release that also named former Nebraska offensive coordinator Shawn Watson the quarterbacks coach. 

Watson was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Bo Pelini at the same time that Ganz was a record-setting quarterback for the Huskers. 

Ganz had spent the past two years coaching quarterbacks for Pelini at Youngstown State and in 2016 coached tight ends there. Watson spent last year as an offensive quality control coach at Georgia. 

Ganz threw for 3,568 yards for Nebraska as a senior in 2008, the best single-season mark in NU history, under Watson. He added 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions that year. 

"Coach Watson was very impactful on how I was as a player and he was a major influence on how I modeled myself as a coach," Ganz said in a UNI news release. "As a 20-year-old kid, I felt like he cared about his players and he does everything he can to help you be the best player you can be."

At Northern Iowa, the pair of coaches join a staff that already has familiarity with Nebraska. Husker head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco all worked for 18-year UNI head coach Mark Farley. Currently, NU tight end Travis Vokolek's father, D.J., coaches the Panther linebackers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

