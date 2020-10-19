Former Husker Noah Vedral could start Rutgers' season opener vs. Michigan State

The Rutgers quarterback competition is down to Nebraska graduate transfer Noah Vedral and redshirt sophomore Art Sitkowski.

In releasing his depth chart Monday, Greg Schiano indicated he probably will not disclose his starter until Saturday when he begins his second coaching stint with the Scarlet Knights with a game at Michigan State.

“There’s a reason why it’s Art and Noah as the 'or' because they’ve kind of established themselves as the top two,″ Schiano said in a virtual conference call. “But it’s not a huge drop-off."

There were five players in the running for the quarterback job when training camp started. Redshirt sophomore Johnny Langan, who started the final eight games last season, redshirt freshman Cole Snyder and true freshman Evan Simon did not make the final cut.

Vedral played in six games at Nebraska last season with two starts before announcing his intentions to transfer in the offseason. Sitkowski started two of three games last season before deciding to take a redshirt season. He started 11 games as a freshman in 2018.