Former Husker kicker Maher released by Cowboys

Brett Maher's up-and-down season took a turn for the worse on Monday.

The Dallas Cowboys cut the former Nebraska kicker on Monday, the team announced.

Maher had made 20-of-30 field goals, his 10 misses the most in the NFL this season. He missed a 42-yarder Thursday night in Dallas' loss to Chicago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maher entered the season in Dallas sitting at 29-of-36 mark for the team, a conversion rate of 80.1%, but scuffled throughout this season despite making a 63-yarder earlier this fall against Philadelphia.

Maher is a Kearney native and made 39-of-50 field goals during his Nebraska career to go along with 102-of-103 extra points over the course of 2011 and 2102.

He has also spent time with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and three CFL teams since graduating from NU.

The Cowboys signed Kai Forbath after bringing in players for tryouts.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.