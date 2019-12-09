You are the owner of this article.
Former Husker kicker Maher released by Cowboys
Former Husker kicker Maher released by Cowboys

Eagles Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) watches his 62-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half Dec. 9, 2018.

 RON JENKINS, Associated Press file photo

Brett Maher's up-and-down season took a turn for the worse on Monday. 

The Dallas Cowboys cut the former Nebraska kicker on Monday, the team announced. 

Maher had made 20-of-30 field goals, his 10 misses the most in the NFL this season. He missed a 42-yarder Thursday night in Dallas' loss to Chicago. 

Maher entered the season in Dallas sitting at 29-of-36 mark for the team, a conversion rate of 80.1%, but scuffled throughout this season despite making a 63-yarder earlier this fall against Philadelphia. 

Maher is a Kearney native and made 39-of-50 field goals during his Nebraska career to go along with 102-of-103 extra points over the course of 2011 and 2102. 

He has also spent time with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and three CFL teams since graduating from NU. 

The Cowboys signed Kai Forbath after bringing in players for tryouts. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

